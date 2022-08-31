Northeast Ohio weather: Dry evening on tap; weather remains quiet through the beginning of Labor Day weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Overnight lows will fall into the 50s tonight, and we’ll get to experience those almost-Fall-like temperatures again Thursday night.

Humidity levels will remain quite reasonable (by late-August standards, anyway) through Friday.

Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees tomorrow, but we will be getting gradually warmer by the weekend.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the mid 80s on Friday and Saturday.

Humidity levels will be noticeably higher starting on Saturday.

Speaking of Labor Day weekend, at this time, we are anticipating a mainly dry weekend.

However, guidance does indicate a few hit or miss showers and storms on Sunday afternoon.

Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.