Omicron specific booster approved by FDA, without human testing

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Today, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a fall COVID booster shot tailored to address the outbreak of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer tweaked boosters, known as bivalents, have been given Emergency Use Authorization, but still need to be approved by the CDC.

The Pfizer shot is approved for those 12 and older, while Moderna is approved for 18 and older.

“The COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, continue to save countless lives and prevent the most serious outcomes (hospitalization and death) of COVID-19,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. “As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants.”

The Biden administration, that has pushed for an updated booster, might have a hard sell to the American public as the approved shots have not been tested on humans, only animals.

Something the FDA is already trying to address.

“We have worked closely with the vaccine manufacturers to ensure the development of these updated boosters was done safely and efficiently. The FDA has extensive experience with strain changes for annual influenza vaccines. We are confident in the evidence supporting these authorizations,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “The public can be assured that a great deal of care has been taken by the FDA to ensure that these bivalent COVID-19 vaccines meet our rigorous safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality standards for emergency use authorization.”

