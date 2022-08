PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma firefighters and police worked together to free a large deer trapped in a fence Wednesday.

Every life counts. Today members of your Parma Fire and Parma Police Department received notification of a deer stuck on... Posted by Parma Fire Department on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

The officers and firefighters lifted the animal from the fence in the Walters Grove area.

“Every life counts,” posted Parma firefighters on Facebook.

