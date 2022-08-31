Taste of the Browns returns in person, hopes to feed hundreds of families in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24th Annual Taste of the Browns returns in-person with hopes to provide food to families in need in the Cleveland area.

For the last 24 years, Taste of the Browns has helped to raise $2.8M with the money going towards the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The Food Bank typically sees a large increase in donations during the holiday season, which is why events like these can be incredibly beneficial in providing a needed service. Each dollar can help create three meals for families.

The Taste of the Browns will take place on September 12th at FirstEnergy Stadium. Items to be bid on include:

Two home game tickets against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 22nd

Four Cleveland Cavaliers lower-bowl center-court tickets with pre-game warm up access and one East Garage parking pass

Myles Garett autographed helmet

Nick Chubb autographed jersey

Joe Thomas autographed football

Five course dinner for six with vintage wine pairings at EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute and a Behind the Scenes tour with Brandon Chrostowski

For more ways to help the food bank, visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.