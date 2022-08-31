2 Strong 4 Bullies
Taste of the Browns returns in person hopes to feed hundreds of families in Cleveland

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24th Annual Taste of the Browns returns in-person with hopes to provide food to families in need in the Cleveland area.

For the last 24 years, Taste of the Browns has helped to raise $2.8M with the money going towards the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The Food Bank typically sees a large increase in donations during the holiday season, which is why events like these can be incredibly beneficial in providing a needed service. Each dollar can help create three meals for families.

The Taste of the Browns will take place on September 12th at FirstEnergy Stadium. Items to be bid on include:

  • Two home game tickets against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 22nd
  • Four Cleveland Cavaliers lower-bowl center-court tickets with pre-game warm up access and one East Garage parking pass
  • Myles Garett autographed helmet
  • Nick Chubb autographed jersey
  • Joe Thomas autographed football
  • Five course dinner for six with vintage wine pairings at EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute and a Behind the Scenes tour with Brandon Chrostowski

For more ways to help the food bank, visit their website here.

