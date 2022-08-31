Timetables differ on when and if a permanent, civilian police review board should be created in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Today, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan spoke with 19 News about his timetable of instituting a civilian police review board.

He said his administration has been working with city leaders and others to come up with an adequate plan to hold police accountable in the wake of the police shooting death of Jayland Walker.

His body was hit 46 times when Akron police fired on him.

Mayor Horrigan said an ordinance can be up and running, situated, then craft some language around a charter amendment in November of 2023.

Community activist and founder of Freedom Bloc Raymond Greene differs with that timetables, calling for a civilian police review board an urgent need.

“We can’t afford anyone else being killed by the police,” he said. “We can’t afford anymore police brutality without oversight. We need this to happen yesterday.”

Greene and a group of community leaders, including the Akron NAACP want change now, not in 2023.

“Why the intermediate step of an ordinance from your perspective as compared to a charter amendment from the citizen’s perspective?” Greene said. “I kind of liken this to going around a round-about. We both want to get to the same place and it’s not a disagreement about what’s at the desert part. It’s how we get there.”

Greene said more than 7000 signatures have been collected from all of the city’s ten wards with a diversity of people signing.

A little over 2300 valid signatures are needed to put the charter amendment on this November’s ballot.

“We want oversight of the police department,” he said. “We want our audit to have more power in order to do proper investigations. We want conflict resolution and de-escalation tactics inside out police department.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.