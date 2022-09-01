2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

63-year-old woman critically injured in Lorain County accident

(Source: MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Westlake woman was critically injured when she crashed into the back of a dump truck in Eaton Township, said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

According to troopers, Beverly Murray was eastbound on State Route 10 in a Volkswagen Jetta around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday.

A dump truck, being driven by a 22-year-old Willard man, was westbound on State Route 10.

Troopers said the accident happened when the dump truck driver turned around in a crossover and attempted to travel eastbound.

Murray was transported to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.

The dump truck driver was not injured.

Troopers said the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

19 News
Several children, 1 adult injured in multi-car rollover crash on Cleveland’s East side
Circle K offers 40 cents off per gallon at gas stations in Ohio during Thursday event
Circle K offers 40 cents off per gallon at gas stations in Ohio during Thursday event
Suspected drugs found in Lake County
Suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in drug operation at Mentor motel
Wednesday's sunset over Northeast Ohio
The sun won’t set after 8 p.m. in Cleveland again until April 2023