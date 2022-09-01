63-year-old woman critically injured in Lorain County accident

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Westlake woman was critically injured when she crashed into the back of a dump truck in Eaton Township, said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

According to troopers, Beverly Murray was eastbound on State Route 10 in a Volkswagen Jetta around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday.

A dump truck, being driven by a 22-year-old Willard man, was westbound on State Route 10.

Troopers said the accident happened when the dump truck driver turned around in a crossover and attempted to travel eastbound.

Murray was transported to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.

The dump truck driver was not injured.

Troopers said the accident remains under investigation.

