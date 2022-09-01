Circle K offers 40 cents off per gallon at gas stations in Ohio during Thursday event

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous Circle K gas stations across Ohio and the rest of the United States are expected to cut fuel prices for drivers during a special three-hour event on Thursday afternoon.

The 40-cent discount will be offered from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at participating locations with Circle K-branded fuel.

There is no limit on the number of gallons that can be purchased, according to the company.

More than 3,600 pump locations in the U.S. offer the Circle K-branded fuel.

“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” Nathan Woodland, head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, said.

