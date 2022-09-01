2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Circle K offers 40 cents off per gallon at gas stations in Ohio during Thursday event

(Credit: KALB)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous Circle K gas stations across Ohio and the rest of the United States are expected to cut fuel prices for drivers during a special three-hour event on Thursday afternoon.

The 40-cent discount will be offered from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at participating locations with Circle K-branded fuel.

There is no limit on the number of gallons that can be purchased, according to the company.

More than 3,600 pump locations in the U.S. offer the Circle K-branded fuel.

“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” Nathan Woodland, head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Cleveland mayor, chief of police release statement on officer’s ‘inappropriate’ posts
Cleveland mayor, chief of police release statement on officer’s ‘inappropriate’ posts
Westlake police rush into a school during active shooter training.
Westlake police hold active shooter training at Parkside Intermediate School
University Heights Police file photo (Source: University Heights Police)
University Heights thief forces woman out of her car at gas station
William Peabody
Sandusky man sentenced to 95 months in prison for trafficking cocaine, heroin, fentanyl