Civil settlement reached with May 2020 George Floyd protesters in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorneys representing a dozen protesters who filed civil suits following the May 2020 demonstrations in downtown Cleveland announced a settlement has been reached.

More than 60 people were arrested in downtown Cleveland during the May 30, 2020 protests in response to the Minneapolis police-involved death of George Floyd.

Several of the protesters involved in the two dozen civil lawsuits claimed “false arrests and prosecution,” as well as use of excessive force with pepper bullets.

The city of Cleveland previously described “demonstrations that began peacefully in downtown Cleveland became unlawful with people throwing objects at law enforcement officers and police horses, vandalizing buildings, damaging other property, stealing from small businesses and lighting police cars and businesses on fire. While this may not be indicative of the actions of all protesters, they quickly became dangerous.”

