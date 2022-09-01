2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elyria police arrest woman for murder of 28-year-old man

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old woman is now under arrest for the murder of a man found dead inside an Elyria home Wednesday.

Elyria police said they were called to a home in the 100 block of Church St. around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive man.

When officers arrived, they said Keyron Ficklin, 28, was already deceased.

The Lorain County Coroner has not released Ficklin’s cause of death.

Bonita Tracy Ann Wright, of Elyria, is being held without bond.

Bonita Tracy Ann Wright
Bonita Tracy Ann Wright((Source: Elyria police))

Police said their investigation is ongoing and if you have any information, please call Detective Kasperovich at (440) 326-1213 or Zkasperovich@cityofelyria.org

