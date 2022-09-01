2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Grand jury indicts Cleveland firefighter accused of killing roommate

(Source: Willoughby police)
(Source: Willoughby police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County Grand Jury indicted a Cleveland firefighter accused of fatally shooting his roommate at their apartment in April.

Kevin McCarthy, 25, was indicted on the charge of reckless homicide for the April 14 shooting.

Willoughby police said MCarthy called 911 at 8:16 p.m. saying he accidentally shot and killed Christian Kilburg, 25.

The shooting happened at their apartment on Grove Street.

“I can’t believe this happened,” McCarthy said to dispatchers while waiting for police to arrive. “I was going to kill myself.”

McCarthy is out on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16.

McCarthy, who was hired as a firefighter in 2021, has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the judicial proceedings, according to a release from the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

19 News
Several children, 1 adult injured in multi-car rollover crash on Cleveland’s East side
Circle K offers 40 cents off per gallon at gas stations in Ohio during Thursday event
Circle K offers 40 cents off per gallon at gas stations in Ohio during Thursday event
(Source: WOIO)
Man dies after being rescued from Canton house fire
63-year-old woman critically injured in Lorain County accident