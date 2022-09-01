2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man dies after being rescued from Canton house fire

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a Canton house fire on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Canton firefighters pulled the victim and his parents out of their burning home in the 1000 block of 14th St. NW around 3:45 a.m.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke and fire was coming from the back of the first floor.

Firefighters said they immediately began to search for victims and were able to rescue all three residents from the burning home.

The 32-year-old man was transported to Aultman Hospital in critical condition and died several days later.

His 64-year-old father was pulled to safety from a second story window. He was also transported to Aultman Hospital, where he is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation and listed in critical condition.

His 61-year-old mother, was unconscious, but breathing when found by firefighters. She was being treated at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, but then flown to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. She is also in critical condition.

A dog and cat were killed in the fire.

Division Chief Henderson added a firefighter suffered minor injuries during the rescue of the man from the second floor.

Denise Adams was watching everything unfold from her home right across the street. “God be with them all that’s a shame I’m so sorry to hear all that I’ll be praying for them,” said Adams.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but arson is not suspected, said firefighters.

