Northeast Ohio Weather: Risk of some rain and storms this weekend

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:40 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dry and pleasant today with lots of sun out there. High temperatures around 80 degrees. Humidity level is low. A warmer air mass builds in tomorrow. Temperatures will be well in the 80s. There is a cold front that will approach the area Saturday. Humidity level goes up. Saturday will be warm as well. The latest data is telling us that a small risk of a few showers and storms. Most of the day does look dry. The risk of storms looks to go up as we head into Sunday. That is when the cold front will be tracking through.

