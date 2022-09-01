Ohio YMCAs offer free memberships for foster, kinship caregiver families

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is partnering with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to offer free year-long memberships for those who qualify.

Those that are eligible include certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges participants. You must show proof of eligibility.

YMCA officials said several families have already signed up.

“That’s just a part of our mission is to help anybody and everybody we can we don’t want money to be an obstacle, and really the great friendship and connections you make as a member here at the Y,” said Kelly Reed, the Association Membership Director of the YMCA of Greater Cleveland.

The Streichert’s are among the families who have already signed up.

“And we are medically fragile foster parents. Our children can have a variety of needs. And so hopefully these programs them with socialization, maybe enhancing some of their therapy skills. Might be nice to get them all to play basketball at one time. They could practice, and we could do some self-care too,” said Melissa Streichert.

