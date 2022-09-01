One of the largest Oktoberfest Celebrations in the world returns to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The annual Cleveland Oktoberfest will take place over Labor Day Weekend with more than 20 different Oktoberfest beers, 15 German and European Restaurants, 20 bands from around the world, and much more.

Cleveland Oktoberfest, held at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, will take place September 2-5 and 9-10:

9/2: 4p - 12a

9/3: 12p - 12a

9/4: 12p - 12a

9/5: 12p - 8p

9/9: 4p - 12a

9/10: 12p - 12a

General admission is $16 at the box office. They can be bought at a discount at Clevelandoktoberfest.com. Parking is free.

