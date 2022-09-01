2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma Heights Police create ‘safe zone’ at their station

(Source: Parma Heights police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officers have added an area outside the station where people can go for safe custody exchanges and private property, internet transactions.

There are now several parking spots outside the Parma Heights Police Station located at 6184 Pearl Rd. which will be under 24-hour video surveillance.

Officers said the marked spots are across from their front doors and face the library.

You do not need to call ahead to reserve a spot.

