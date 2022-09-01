Plane loses wheel after landing at Holmes County Airport

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials were called out to the Holmes County Airport Thursday afternoon after a wheel fell off a plane.

According to Holmes County Sheriff deputies, an 83-year-old pilot had just landed his 2020 Vans Aircraft Inc, RV 8 single engine fixed wing aircraft and was taxing to the terminal when a front wheel came off the plane.

This caused the landing gear to dig into the runway.

Deputies said the aircraft then spun around about 180 degrees before stopping on the south edge of the runway.

There was minor damage to the aircraft, but no injuries to the pilot or his co-pilot.

The airport will be re-opened after the scene is cleared.

Deputies said the pilot, Kingsley Owen, of Hanover, PA, and his co-pilot, Stephen Robson, of the United Kingdom, were flying to Blakesburg, IA for a fly-in. They had stopped at the airport for fuel.

