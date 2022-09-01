President Biden to speak about the ‘soul of the nation’ during Philadelphia address

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden will make a primetime address to the nation Thursday night in Philadelphia.

According to White House Deputy Press Secretary Chris Meagher, President Biden plans to talk about the “soul of the nation” during tonight’s speech.

Meagher says the president’s speech will stress what he believes are America’s core values like democracy, our standing in the world, a woman’s right to choose, and equality.

The White House says the speech is not political despite it being so close to the midterm elections. Either way, RNC Communications Director Danielle Alvarez says Democrats will have a tough time selling President Biden’s priorities.

“They will have to answer for rampant crime. They will have to answer for an open border. They will have to answer for a botched Afghanistan withdrawal. They will have to answer for all of these failures that they’re struggling with as a result of Joe Biden and Democrats poor leadership,” said Alvarez.

The Philadelphia trip is one of several visits President Biden has lined up traveling to Wisconsin, Ohio, and Massachusetts in the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.