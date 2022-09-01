Reports: Cavs to acquire Donovan Mitchell

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers are set to trade for three-time All Star Donovan Mitchell, according to ESPN.

According to reports, the Cavs will give Utah Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji amd Collin Sexton, as well as three unprotected first round picks.

Some say this puts the Cavs in a “win now mode.”

🕷🕷🕷 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 1, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.

