Reports: Cavs to acquire Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers(@cavs)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers are set to trade for three-time All Star Donovan Mitchell, according to ESPN.

According to reports, the Cavs will give Utah Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji amd Collin Sexton, as well as three unprotected first round picks.

<

Some say this puts the Cavs in a “win now mode.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

