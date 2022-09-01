2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sandusky man sentenced to 95 months in prison for trafficking cocaine, heroin, fentanyl

William Peabody
William Peabody(Perkins Township Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sandusky man will spend nearly eight years in prison for his role in trafficking cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl into Erie County, Perkins Township Police confirmed.

PTPD said 43-year-old William Peabody was sentenced to 95 months in prison for several cases dating back to 2017.

Peabody fled the area and was found in Arizona where he was arrested, according to police.

He was brought back to stand trial for this joint investigation by the Perkins Township and Sandusky police departments.

“A great job by the Erie County Prosecutor’s Office in the fight to keep these deadly drugs off the streets,” Perkins Township Police stated.

