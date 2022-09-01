2 Strong 4 Bullies
Serial Downtown Cleveland bike theft suspect on the loose, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A serial Downtown Cleveland bike theft suspect is on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Cleveland Police said the first breaking and entering and theft happened on Aug. 1 when he walked to the parking facility at 515 Euclid Ave.

The suspect went to a bike storage facility reserved for residents of The Beacon and stole a bicycle, according to police.

Police said the suspect took off on the stolen bicycle and returned multiple times over the next week to steal two more bicycles.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Third District Community Relations:

Serial Downtown Cleveland bike theft suspect on the loose, police say(Cleveland Police Third District Community Relations)

Call Cleveland Division of Police Third District Det. Boyle at 216-623-5318 or dispatch at 216-621-1234 if you see this suspect or have any other information on this breaking and entering and theft.

Reference report #2022-222937 with your tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

