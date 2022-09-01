Several children, 1 adult injured in multi-car rollover crash on Cleveland’s East side
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS said three children were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center after a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning near the city’s Central neighborhood.
The crash that involved a vehicle that rolled on its side was first reported around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of East 30th Street and Prospect Avenue.
According to an EMS supervisor, a woman in her 30s was ejected from the car and then became trapped underneath it.
The woman and three children, who Cleveland EMS said are between 6 and 15 years old, were taken to the hospital with injuries that range between minor and serious.
This is a developing story.
