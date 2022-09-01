Several children, 1 adult injured in multi-car rollover crash on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS said three children were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center after a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning near the city’s Central neighborhood.

The crash that involved a vehicle that rolled on its side was first reported around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of East 30th Street and Prospect Avenue.

According to an EMS supervisor, a woman in her 30s was ejected from the car and then became trapped underneath it.

The woman and three children, who Cleveland EMS said are between 6 and 15 years old, were taken to the hospital with injuries that range between minor and serious.

2 car MVA with ejection and entrapment. One Woman and three children were Transported to Metro Medical Health Center in serious to stable condition. pic.twitter.com/rUFMANs0OF — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) September 1, 2022

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.