Some Elyria residents scared for their safety as Amtrak station goes dark

(Source: WOIO)
(WOIO)
By Aria Janel
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria resident Earl Gregory reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team, because the lights at the Amtrak station have been out since June.

“People just can’t find their way up here from the parking lot, “said Gregory “I saw a guy fall the other night”.

Concerned for the safety of others, Gregory called Amtrak and the city of Elyria hoping to get the problem fixed.

“That’s been three weeks ago now, and I still haven’t heard from them,” said Gregory.

He and his neighbor Dean Shook started carrying flash lights.

“We’re both like volunteer station keepers at night,” said Shook. “If it’s dark here, no one can really see where they’re going, they could trip and fall into a train.”

19 News called Amtrak and we were told they were looking into the situation and would be getting back with us soon.

