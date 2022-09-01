2 Strong 4 Bullies
The sun won’t set after 8 p.m. in Cleveland again until April 2023

Wednesday's sunset over Northeast Ohio
Wednesday's sunset over Northeast Ohio(Source: National Weather Service Cleveland)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said Wednesday’s sunset was the last one after 8 p.m. until April 9, 2023.

The increasingly-earlier evenings are continuing with the sun angle lowering in the sky at a rate of around 2 minutes 39 seconds per day.

The National Weather Service of Cleveland shared a time-lapse video of Wednesday’s sunset, which also marked the end of meteorological summer.

Thursday’s sunset will occur at exactly 8 p.m.

Follow the 19 First Alert weather team for the latest conditions.

