The sun won’t set after 8 p.m. in Cleveland again until April 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said Wednesday’s sunset was the last one after 8 p.m. until April 9, 2023.

The increasingly-earlier evenings are continuing with the sun angle lowering in the sky at a rate of around 2 minutes 39 seconds per day.

We don't mean to be a "Debbie Downer"🙄but incase you haven't noticed, the sun angle continues to lower in sky losing about 2 minutes 39 seconds of daylight per day. This evening will be the last sunset🌅after 8 pm until April 9th, 2023 in the #CLE area.#OHwx #NWS #CLEwx pic.twitter.com/BhRFaygJsf — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) August 31, 2022

The National Weather Service of Cleveland shared a time-lapse video of Wednesday’s sunset, which also marked the end of meteorological summer.

Thursday’s sunset will occur at exactly 8 p.m.

