Suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in drug operation at Mentor motel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 57-year-old Painesville man with prior trafficking charges was arrested following a drug operation at a Mentor motel.

The Lake County Narcotics Agency said law enforcement carried out a search warrant of a Mentor motel room on Monday night after suspicious activity was observed.

Suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine packaged to sell, used syringes, scales, and other paraphernalia were discovered during the search.

Drug possession and trafficking charges will now be referred to a Lake County grand jury.

Agents from the Lake County Narcotics Agency, Mentor police officers and Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted in the operation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.