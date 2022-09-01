Troopers track dirt bike driver for 2 hours in Cleveland before he runs out of gas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Footage from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the aerial view of a a dirt bike operator being tracked while he drove recklessly through Cleveland for over two hours before he was eventually caught.

Troopers tried to pull over one of the two dirt bikes seen in the area of East 40th Street near Quincy Avenue on Aug. 25, according to the state highway patrol, but the driver did not stop.

Units on the ground ended their initial chase, but the Ohio State Highway Patrol called in the agency’s helicopter for assistance track the dirt bike and provide updates on the driver’s location.

Officials said the 21-year-old suspect from Garfield Heights, identified as Willie T. Lavant, was tracked by the highway patrol helicopter driving for more than two hours down city sidewalks, in between apartment buildings, and across backyards.

The chase ended when Lavant ran out of fuel, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“During that time, there were no additional calls for service or other incidents which required a Patrol response in the area. The incident ended when the dirt bike ran out of fuel and the rider subsequently surrendered to troopers.”

Investigators said troopers first reported that it appeared Lavant was carrying a firearm, but investigators believe he ditched it or “handed it off to an accomplice.”

A gun was not recovered.

Lavant was booked at the Cuyahoga County Jail for failure to comply, fleeing, and possession of a controlled substance because suspected drugs were found when he was arrested.

