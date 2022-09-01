2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Troopers track dirt bike driver for 2 hours in Cleveland before he runs out of gas

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Footage from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the aerial view of a a dirt bike operator being tracked while he drove recklessly through Cleveland for over two hours before he was eventually caught.

Troopers tried to pull over one of the two dirt bikes seen in the area of East 40th Street near Quincy Avenue on Aug. 25, according to the state highway patrol, but the driver did not stop.

Units on the ground ended their initial chase, but the Ohio State Highway Patrol called in the agency’s helicopter for assistance track the dirt bike and provide updates on the driver’s location.

Officials said the 21-year-old suspect from Garfield Heights, identified as Willie T. Lavant, was tracked by the highway patrol helicopter driving for more than two hours down city sidewalks, in between apartment buildings, and across backyards.

The chase ended when Lavant ran out of fuel, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Investigators said troopers first reported that it appeared Lavant was carrying a firearm, but investigators believe he ditched it or “handed it off to an accomplice.”

A gun was not recovered.

Lavant was booked at the Cuyahoga County Jail for failure to comply, fleeing, and possession of a controlled substance because suspected drugs were found when he was arrested.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

(Source: Parma Heights police)
Parma Heights Police create ‘safe zone’ at their station
(Source: WOIO)
Ohio YMCAs offer free memberships for foster, kinship caregiver families
Cleveland police release helicopter video of May 30 protests
Civil settlement reached with May 2020 George Floyd protesters in downtown Cleveland
19 News
Civil settlement reached with May 2020 George Floyd protesters in downtown Cleveland