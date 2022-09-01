2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

University Heights thief forces woman out of her car at gas station

University Heights Police file photo (Source: University Heights Police)
University Heights Police file photo (Source: University Heights Police)(University Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights Police confirmed a man forced a woman out of her car before stealing it at a Speedway gas station.

The car was stolen on Aug. 22 at 14458 Cedar Rd., according to police.

Police said a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect got in the car while the woman was sitting in the passenger seat.

The suspect forced the woman out of the car as he drove away, according to police.

The 29-year-old man was not in the car at the time of this incident.

Police confirmed no weapons were seen by the victims or mentioned by the suspect.

The car has since been recovered.

Police did not say whether the suspect is still on the loose.

This car theft happened just two days before another car was stolen from University Heights.

According to police, a 40-year-old Bedford Heights woman left her Nissan Maxima running outside Sauce the City in the 14400 block of Cedar Road while she went in to pick up her food.

While she was inside, the unknown suspect drove off with the Nissan.

[ Man steals car from University Heights business, then crashes into another vehicle ]

Police did not confirm if these car thefts may be connected.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Cleveland mayor, chief of police release statement on officer’s ‘inappropriate’ posts
Cleveland mayor, chief of police release statement on officer’s ‘inappropriate’ posts
Westlake police rush into a school during active shooter training.
Westlake police hold active shooter training at Parkside Intermediate School
William Peabody
Sandusky man sentenced to 95 months in prison for trafficking cocaine, heroin, fentanyl
Serial Downtown Cleveland bike theft suspect on the loose, police say
Serial Downtown Cleveland bike theft suspect on the loose, police say