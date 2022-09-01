University Heights thief forces woman out of her car at gas station

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights Police confirmed a man forced a woman out of her car before stealing it at a Speedway gas station.

The car was stolen on Aug. 22 at 14458 Cedar Rd., according to police.

Police said a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect got in the car while the woman was sitting in the passenger seat.

The suspect forced the woman out of the car as he drove away, according to police.

The 29-year-old man was not in the car at the time of this incident.

Police confirmed no weapons were seen by the victims or mentioned by the suspect.

The car has since been recovered.

Police did not say whether the suspect is still on the loose.

This car theft happened just two days before another car was stolen from University Heights.

According to police, a 40-year-old Bedford Heights woman left her Nissan Maxima running outside Sauce the City in the 14400 block of Cedar Road while she went in to pick up her food.

While she was inside, the unknown suspect drove off with the Nissan.

Police did not confirm if these car thefts may be connected.

