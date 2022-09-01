2 Strong 4 Bullies
U.S. Navy Blue Angels aircrafts to headline the Cleveland National Airshow

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They are shiny, fast, and loud - the U.S Navy Blue Angels aircrafts.

“Glad to be back in the city of Cleveland to demonstrate to you guys what we can do with these aircrafts,” said Maintenance Chief James Domholdt.

Domholdt said he isn’t a huge fan of flying, but he is a huge fan of showing of their aircrafts to enthusiasts.

“They might not know that there are some demonstration teams that have a a lot bigger bubble when they fly but we get as close to 18 inches between these aircrafts when they are flying in the diamond formation,” he said.

Also part of the team is Flight Sergeant Monica Borca.

She’s the complete opposite and wants to show people the power of these aircrafts.

“My favorite part about this aircraft is the speed. We can go pretty fast in this aircraft, we will go a little bit under, “mock” the speed of sound during the actual performance,” she said.

The Blue Angels will showcase their new F/A-18 Super Hornets for the first time in Cleveland.

Besides the iconic legacy of the aircraft, this airshow is much more to Domholdt and Borca.

“The most exciting part of the airshow is meeting the people - we can’t wait to see you this weekend,” Borca said.

The U.S angels aircrafts will be the headliners of the 2022 Cleveland National Air Show which will take place Sept. 3, 4 and 5.

You can purchase tickets with the link below:

U.S. Navy Blue Angels Jet Demonstration Team | Cleveland National Air Show (clevelandairshow.com)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

