Westlake police hold active shooter training at Parkside Intermediate School

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple police departments from throughout the West side suburbs took part in an active shooter training exercise at Parkside Intermediate School in Westlake on Wednesday.

The training was led by Westlake police.

Westlake police lead active shooter training with multiple agencies at Parkside Intermediate school. pic.twitter.com/JaWaaaUTuk — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) September 1, 2022

“We’ve been initiating this training in conjunction with the fire department and our city schools to practice best standards for responding to an active shooter scenario,” said Capt. Gerald Vogel. “It’s very important for everyone to be on the same page. Both internally, with just the police officers who would respond, and externally our mutual aid partners.”

Westlake police have held multiple mass shooting exercises since the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas in May.

Most of those were held during the daytime, with day shift officers.

This particular training event was held in the evening, with night shift officers.

While the exercise was held at a school, Vogel described the training as practical for any mass casualty event.

“This could be at Hyland Software, or St. John Medical Center. We would respond in the same way.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.