2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Westlake police hold active shooter training at Parkside Intermediate School

By Jim Nelson
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple police departments from throughout the West side suburbs took part in an active shooter training exercise at Parkside Intermediate School in Westlake on Wednesday.

The training was led by Westlake police.

“We’ve been initiating this training in conjunction with the fire department and our city schools to practice best standards for responding to an active shooter scenario,” said Capt. Gerald Vogel. “It’s very important for everyone to be on the same page. Both internally, with just the police officers who would respond, and externally our mutual aid partners.”

Westlake police have held multiple mass shooting exercises since the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas in May.

Most of those were held during the daytime, with day shift officers.

This particular training event was held in the evening, with night shift officers.

While the exercise was held at a school, Vogel described the training as practical for any mass casualty event.

“This could be at Hyland Software, or St. John Medical Center. We would respond in the same way.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Cleveland mayor, chief of police release statement on officer’s ‘inappropriate’ posts
Cleveland mayor, chief of police release statement on officer’s ‘inappropriate’ posts
University Heights Police file photo (Source: University Heights Police)
University Heights thief forces woman out of her car at gas station
William Peabody
Sandusky man sentenced to 95 months in prison for trafficking cocaine, heroin, fentanyl
Serial Downtown Cleveland bike theft suspect on the loose, police say
Serial Downtown Cleveland bike theft suspect on the loose, police say