What to expect from gas prices in Ohio heading into holiday weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The price of gas heading into the holiday weekend continues to decline, and believe it or not, you have paid more than you are now on past Labor Days.

According to Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, the expected average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Labor Day will be around $3.79.

While still elevated, its lower than would have paid on the holiday weekend back in 2012 when it was $3.83.

NEWS: Labor Day Gas Prices to Fall; Decline Since Independence Day Nears $1/Gal as Summer Wraps Uphttps://t.co/bzKgtLrP1T pic.twitter.com/2qnUzsGgiN — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) September 1, 2022

Prices in Cleveland got to a low of $3.54 on Aug. 28, but have since inched back up to $3.65 a gallon today.

“It was a dizzying time as gas prices surged ahead of summer, which caused many Americans to re-think their summer travel plans, only for the longest decline in gas prices since the pandemic to start providing meaningful relief,” said De Haan. “As the sun sets on summer, gas prices are in far more familiar territory and could continue to decline well into fall, barring major disruptions from hurricanes and the likes.”

