16-year-old Cleveland girl missing since Aug. 27

Vanessa Bezares
Vanessa Bezares(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Vanessa Bezares, who has been missing since Aug. 27.

Bezares was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen in a gray 2019 Hyundai with Ohio plate JAJ 6468 that was stolen out of Lakewood, said police.

Bezares left on Aug. 27 from the area of West 41st Street and Woodbridge Avenue, according to police.

Police said Bezares may be a female named Mariah and two males named Chris and Tay.

Call police dispatch at 216-621-1234 if you see Bezares or know where she may be.

