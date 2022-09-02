$250K bond for Elyria woman accused in murder of 28-year-old man

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Bond was set Thursday for the 30-year-old Elyria woman accused the murder of a 28-year-old man.

The judge issued a $250,000 bond for Bonita Tracy Ann Wright during her initial appearance.

Elyria police said Keyron Ficklin was found dead Wednesday morning at a home in the 100 block of Church Street.

The Lorain County Coroner has not released Ficklin’s cause of death.

Wright is due back in court at 2 p.m. Sept. 8 for an initial appearance.

Bonita Tracy Ann Wright ((Source: Elyria police))

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elyria Police Detective Kasperovich at (440) 326-1213 or Zkasperovich@cityofelyria.org.

