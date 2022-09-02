2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

90-year-old nursing home resident raped in Hyde Park, police say

A 35-year-old man is behind bars accused of raping a resident of Hyde Park Health Center Assisted Living.
90-year-old nursing home resident raped in Hyde Park, police say
90-year-old nursing home resident raped in Hyde Park, police say
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is jailed on charges of raping a 90-year-old nursing home resident.

Peris Ross, 35, is at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Ross is accused of raping a resident at Hyde Park Health Center Assisted Living, according to the arrest report.

“My friend walked up in there and saw the marks, and the scars, and the evidence,” said Frances Knighten, a lifelong friend of the victim’s daughter. Knighten says she thinks of the victim as her own mother.

“To get that call of her screaming and crying I’m the phone—'You’re not going to believe this, my momma got raped.; I’m like, what? Are you kidding me? Ninety years old and she was raped,” Knighten said.

Knighten says she would visit her friend’s mother at the nursing home and that on her visits, being a minister, she would pray with the other residents.

She says she’s worried there could be other victims.

“They had women in there that were mute,” she said. “They had women in there that were in a wheel chair. They had women in there that were in the bed and can’t move. Some can talk, some can moan, and my heart dropped.”

Knighten says if you have any family members or friends in any nursing home, it’s important to check in on them.

“Not just go in there and hold their hand... ‘How are you doing? I brought you a snack, I brought you a gift...’ No. Sit down. Look at your family. Look into their eyes. Pull back the blanket. Look at their body. Look at their body. See if you see any marks or scars,” she said.

We reached out to Hyde Park Health Center Assisted Living for a comment but have not heard back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

19 News
Massive flames rip through warehouse on Cleveland’s West side in overnight fire
Overnight fire on city's West side
Massive flames rip through warehouse on Cleveland’s West side during overnight fire
Vice-Principal saves choking boy.
Akron Assistant Principal called hero after performing Heimlich and saving child’s life
Akron Assistant Principal called hero after performing Heimlich and saving child’s life
Akron Assistant Principal called hero after performing Heimlich and saving child’s life(video)
Akron police said a 49-year-old man was just sitting in his car on Roslyn Avenue when a...
Akron neighbors thwart teenager’s robbery attempt