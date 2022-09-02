2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron neighbors thwart teenager’s robbery attempt

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of neighbors came together to take down a teenage robber in Akron.

Akron police said a 49-year-old man was just sitting in his car on Roslyn Avenue when a 16-year-old came up to his window with a gun and demanded money.

Instead of getting his money, the teen left the scene in handcuffs.

“It’s an emergency!” a panicked caller told a 911 operator.

The phone call came from a neighbor on Roslyn Avenue a little before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, after gunshots rang out on her block.

“Somebody outside shooting!” the caller yelled.

The 49-year-old man wasn’t giving in to the teenage crook.

Police said he wrestled the gun away from the teen suspect, and that’s when other neighbors ran outside to help him, and together, they held the teen on the ground until police showed up.

During the struggle, the gun went off and the bullet hit a nearby house - but thankfully - no one was hurt.

“Somebody took the gun from him,” the caller said.

“Who has a gun?” the 911 operator asked.

“I’m in the house,” said the neighbor. “They came running in the house and said somebody outside had a gun. I heard the gunshots. My brother-in-law ran in the house and said get down, get down they got a gun. He just came back in the house and said he took the gun from whoever was out there.”

Police said the teen told detectives he was looking to rob someone because he needed money.

He is facing a long list of charges including aggravated robbery, assault, and discharging a firearm.

