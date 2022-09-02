2 Strong 4 Bullies
AP: College Football to expand playoffs in 2026

By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Associated Press, university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff voted to expand the postseason model for determining a national champion from four to 12 teams no later than 2026.

The Associated Press was told that the presidents expect to have the new format in place as soon as the 2024 season.

The presidents approved the original 12-team proposal that called for the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large picks, as determined by a selection committee, to make the playoff. The top four seeds would be conference champions and receive byes into the second round, according to the AP story.

First-round games would be played on campus and the rest at bowl sites.

There are still issues to be hammered out by conference commissioners who comprise the CFP management committee, which is scheduled to meet next week.

