2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say

Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say
Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect who broke into an Ohio City townhome garage and stole a bike is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him.

The break-in and theft happened around 4 a.m. on Aug. 31 on St. Stephens Court, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say
Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say
Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Police said these photos were taken at different times.

Call Det. Thompson at 216-623-2705 if you recognize him or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Vice-Principal saves choking boy.
Akron Assistant Principal called hero after performing Heimlich and saving child’s life
Akron Assistant Principal called hero after performing Heimlich and saving child’s life
Akron Assistant Principal called hero after performing Heimlich and saving child’s life(video)
Akron police said a 49-year-old man was just sitting in his car on Roslyn Avenue when a...
Akron neighbors thwart teenager’s robbery attempt
Valissa Toney
Missing and endangered 14-year-old Cleveland girl last seen Sept. 1