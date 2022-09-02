Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect who broke into an Ohio City townhome garage and stole a bike is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him.
The break-in and theft happened around 4 a.m. on Aug. 31 on St. Stephens Court, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
Police said these photos were taken at different times.
Call Det. Thompson at 216-623-2705 if you recognize him or have any other information on this crime.
