CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect who broke into an Ohio City townhome garage and stole a bike is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him.

The break-in and theft happened around 4 a.m. on Aug. 31 on St. Stephens Court, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Police said these photos were taken at different times.

Call Det. Thompson at 216-623-2705 if you recognize him or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.