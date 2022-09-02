Customer shot by Akron cashier as fight breaks out in store, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a convenience store cashier shot a customer Thursday night during a fight with a different customer.

The 48-year-old victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with critical injuries.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at a store in the 800 block of Lovers Lane.

The cashier told police a customer, later identified as 34-year-old Andre Lee, was angry over receiving incorrect change.

Lee allegedly threatened to kill the cashier and attempted to grab her through the Plexiglass divider.

Akron police said Lee also threw items at the cashier as the altercation escalated.

According to investigators, the cashier pulled out a handgun and it fired, striking an uninvolved customer.

Lee fled after the shooting but detectives tracked him to a home on Bertha Avenue, Akron police said.

He now faces a charge of aggravated menacing in addition to being wanted on two arrest warrants, Akron police said.

Akron police did not say if charges will be filed against the cashier but noted the shooting remains under investigation.

Officers took possession of the cashier’s handgun after responding to the store, according to police.

