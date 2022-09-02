Edison High School remembers fallen Navy corpsman Maxton Soviak with ceremony before kickoff

MILAN, Ohio (WOIO) - “Oh, it’s going to be emotional,” said Nick Wenzel, assistant principal and athletic director at Edison High School. “It’s going to be emotional for everybody.”

Emotional because the Edison Chargers will “Play to the Max” on Friday night for Maxton Soviak.

The 22-year-old Navy medic died in a suicide bombing last August while evacuating Americans and refugees at Kabul Airport; he was one of 13 U.S. servicemen killed.

“For us, planning this hasn’t been a sad moment,” said Wetzel. “I think we got the sad out last year with helping to be part of his viewing and the funeral all taking place at our facilities. Now it’s about honor. It’s about doing right by him.”

Soviak wore No. 27 for the Chargers, playing on both sides of the ball before graduating in 2017.

And now, he’s not only remembered as a military hero, but a great teammate, a hard-worker, and for his strip-sack to seal a 2016 regional playoff win for the Chargers.

“He played every down to the fullest and to benefit his teammates,” according to Wetzel. ‘”Here’s your opportunity to really make sure that Max’s legacy lives on and giving our opportunity, our chance to show our deep respect for him and that’s the focus right now.”

Soviak’s parents will receive his actual jersey in a shadowbox during a ceremony after the national anthem.

The Chargers are 1-1 and play Western Reserve on Friday in their first home game of the 2022 season. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

