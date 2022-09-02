2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Edison High School remembers fallen Navy corpsman Maxton Soviak with ceremony before kickoff

The Chargers will retire Maxton Soviak’s number 27 jersey during home opener
By Vic Gideon
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ohio (WOIO) - “Oh, it’s going to be emotional,” said Nick Wenzel, assistant principal and athletic director at Edison High School. “It’s going to be emotional for everybody.”

Emotional because the Edison Chargers will “Play to the Max” on Friday night for Maxton Soviak.

The 22-year-old Navy medic died in a suicide bombing last August while evacuating Americans and refugees at Kabul Airport; he was one of 13 U.S. servicemen killed.

“For us, planning this hasn’t been a sad moment,” said Wetzel. “I think we got the sad out last year with helping to be part of his viewing and the funeral all taking place at our facilities. Now it’s about honor. It’s about doing right by him.”

Soviak wore No. 27 for the Chargers, playing on both sides of the ball before graduating in 2017.

And now, he’s not only remembered as a military hero, but a great teammate, a hard-worker, and for his strip-sack to seal a 2016 regional playoff win for the Chargers.

“He played every down to the fullest and to benefit his teammates,” according to Wetzel. ‘”Here’s your opportunity to really make sure that Max’s legacy lives on and giving our opportunity, our chance to show our deep respect for him and that’s the focus right now.”

Soviak’s parents will receive his actual jersey in a shadowbox during a ceremony after the national anthem.

The Chargers are 1-1 and play Western Reserve on Friday in their first home game of the 2022 season. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers
Reports: Cavs to acquire Donovan Mitchell
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL...
Baker Mayfield on rumored expletive used towards Cleveland Browns: ‘I didn’t say it’
The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
Henderson homers in debut; Orioles beat Guardians 4-0
The Cleveland Browns run through a drill during the NFL football team's training camp, Tuesday,...
Cleveland Browns announce initial 53-man roster; Josh Rosen among cuts