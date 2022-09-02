2 Strong 4 Bullies
Federal judge releases detailed list of everything taken during Mar-a-Lago raid

A federal judge has released a more detail list of the items taken from former President Donald Trump's Florida home last month.
A federal judge has released a more detail list of the items taken from former President Donald Trump's Florida home last month.(Source: WOIO)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday, a federal judge released a more detailed list of what was seized last month in a raid at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

The list, marked as “Exhibit A,” shows that all total 33 boxes or stacks of files were seized as evidence.

For example, what’s marked as “Item #1- Documents from Office” lists “1 US Government Document with SERCRET Classification Markings,” and also contained “2 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings.”

Many of the boxes taken from either a storage room or Trump’s office contained dozens of articles from various media outlets.

The itemized list of “Item #2,″ a box or container taken from his office, says there were two documents that were marked as “CONFIDENTIAL,” 15 documents marked as “SECRET,” and seven documents marked “TOP SECRET.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

