Jury deliberation continues in trial for Cleveland man accused in quadruple murder

By Avery Williams and Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury deliberation is continuing in the trial for a Cleveland man accused of killing four people in 2019.

Closing arguments wrapped Thursday, and the jury is expected to deliberate through Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors said Armond Johnson Sr. shot two adults and set a deadly fire on July 9, 2019.

The victims were identified by officials as:

  • 25-year-old Takeyra Collins
  • 35-year-old David Cousin Jr.
  • 2-year-old Aubree Stone
  • 6-year-old Armond Johnson Jr.

Johnson, 29, could face the death penalty if he is convicted. Though, Ohio has not executed anyone since 2018.

Cleveland police said Johnson first shot and killed Collins inside her home in the 3700 block of East 63rd Street.

Johnson then allegedly set the house on fire, killing the two young children trapped inside.

Before fleeing the scene, police said Johnson shot and killed Cousin in a field next door to the home.

Editor’s Note: Below is a previous report from 19 News about the trial. Return for updates.

