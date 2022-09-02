Massive flames rip through warehouse on Cleveland’s West side during overnight fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A significant fire broke out overnight at a structure on the city of Cleveland’s West side.

Approximately 50 firefighters and emergency crews were dispatched to the incident before 4 a.m. near the intersection of West 46th Street and Clark Avenue.

BREAKING: Firefighters working to put out a large fire on Clark Avenue. You can see the smoke from the highway. People in the neighborhood woken up to this, they are outside watching crews control the fire. Working to find out if anyone was hurt and what happened. pic.twitter.com/jc3ARokzwl — Katie Tercek (@KT_Tercek) September 2, 2022

The fire was located in a building near the Clark Auto Parts warehouse property.

@cleveland19news here’s another look at the fire here along Clark Ave. From what I can see it appears the building that’s on fire is next to Clark Auto Machine Shop. Working to find out if the building on fire is connected to the auto shop. pic.twitter.com/pDYPuxmfJ3 — Katie Tercek (@KT_Tercek) September 2, 2022

According to the Cleveland Division of Fire, the intensity of the flames caused the building’s walls to collapse.

#CLEFIREONSCENE 2-2-2 Alarm Fire at W.46/Clark in 4th Battalion. Auto Parts Store. Elevated alarm brings 13 Fire Companies and 50 firefighters to the scene. Partial building collapse. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/t4Qk3rOoqo — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) September 2, 2022

No significant injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

