Missing and endangered 14-year-old Cleveland girl last seen Sept. 1

Valissa Toney
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 14-year-old Valissa Toney.

Toney was described by police as 5′3″ tall, 114 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen by a family member running on Carlyle Avenue by Fulton Road at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to police.

Police said she ran and disappeared near Lincoln West High School.

The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared this photo snapped as she was running away, and what she may still be wearing:

Valissa Toney
Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see Toney or have any information on where she may be.

Valissa Toney
