2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

New opiate treatment program at Lorain Correctional hopes to give inmates easy path to recovery

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A story is worth listening to.

“Started selling drugs to support my habit,” said Glenn Walker.

Glenn Walker bravely sharing his struggles with addiction while championing the new opiate treatment program at the Lorain Correctional Institution.

“Started to blame god but he shut that down and showed me I needed to sit down one more time but different,” he said.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, has joined hands with Ohio MHAS, for a two-year contract with Community Medical Services that will expand the existing medication-assisted treatment program to include all forms of MAT.

Nick Stavros from CMS shared startling statistics - “97.5 % of drug users don’t seek treatment,” he said.

Annette Chambers-Smith is the director of ODRC and said having this program now is crucial in helping inmates beat their demons associated with drug use.

“That means that our people are going to be experiencing the highest level of treatment that everyone that’s free gets,” she said.

In the coming weeks, all of Ohio’s incarcerated population will have access to MAT services.

Everyone who is a part of its inception is hoping more people like Walker can start their path towards a new life.

“I don’t want to stay in the program forever but for now this is the only thing I’ve seen work for me since a kid,” Walker said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

New opiate treatment program at Lorain Correctional hopes to give inmates easy path to recovery
New opiate treatment program at Lorain Correctional hopes to give inmates easy path to recovery
Parma’s Valley Forge High School in need of bike donations
Parma’s Valley Forge High School in need of bike donations
Parma’s Valley Forge High School in need of bike donations
Valley Forge High School in Parma in need of bike donations
CW43 Focus: Tips for staying motivated, inspired in your career
CW43 Focus: Tips for staying motivated, inspired in your career