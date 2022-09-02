New opiate treatment program at Lorain Correctional hopes to give inmates easy path to recovery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A story is worth listening to.

“Started selling drugs to support my habit,” said Glenn Walker.

Glenn Walker bravely sharing his struggles with addiction while championing the new opiate treatment program at the Lorain Correctional Institution.

“Started to blame god but he shut that down and showed me I needed to sit down one more time but different,” he said.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, has joined hands with Ohio MHAS, for a two-year contract with Community Medical Services that will expand the existing medication-assisted treatment program to include all forms of MAT.

Nick Stavros from CMS shared startling statistics - “97.5 % of drug users don’t seek treatment,” he said.

Annette Chambers-Smith is the director of ODRC and said having this program now is crucial in helping inmates beat their demons associated with drug use.

“That means that our people are going to be experiencing the highest level of treatment that everyone that’s free gets,” she said.

In the coming weeks, all of Ohio’s incarcerated population will have access to MAT services.

Everyone who is a part of its inception is hoping more people like Walker can start their path towards a new life.

“I don’t want to stay in the program forever but for now this is the only thing I’ve seen work for me since a kid,” Walker said.

