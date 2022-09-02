2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Northeast Ohio moms still struggle to find baby formula

By Katie Wilson
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Months after the baby formula shortage hit its peak, mothers in Northeast Ohio are still struggling to find food for their babies.

Since May, we’ve seen production facilities reopen and the president step in to import formula. However, the shortage isn’t over yet.

“We still don’t see anything,” said Joy Lanning, a new mom.

Lanning had her baby, Adelyn, back in March.

Things we’re going smoothly at first, even when the shortage first ramped up.

However, when Adelyn was diagnosed as being lactose intolerant with a soy allergy, she was put on a specialty formula. That’s when the problems began.

“That became extremely hard to find,” said Lanning.

At one point in July, Lanning worried where she would find Adelyn’s next meal.

“I was calling stores,” said Lanning. “I was driving to them. I went everywhere I possibly could that day. And I ended up sitting in my car crying because I couldn’t find any.”

Lanning was eventually tipped off there was formula in Canton and was able to get by.

Now she returns the favor for local moms by starting a baby formula buy/sell group on Facebook for Northeast Ohio moms.

“I’ve helped so many moms just by posting pictures of it and where it’s at,” said Lanning.

Those pictures of formula across Northeast Ohio have helped Lanning just as much.

She’s far from reaching formula security for her little one, but now with this group, she has support.

“Don’t be afraid to reach out for help because there’s so many amazing mothers that are in the same situation who are willing to help,” said Lanning.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Valley View Bridge changes: Lane shifts upcoming for I-480 drivers
Valley View Bridge changes: Lane shifts upcoming for I-480 drivers
Payday Loan Sign
BBB warns of dangers in payday loan scams
BBB warnings
Bonita Tracy Ann Wright
Woman charged with murdering Elyria man