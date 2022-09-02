Northeast Ohio moms still struggle to find baby formula

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Months after the baby formula shortage hit its peak, mothers in Northeast Ohio are still struggling to find food for their babies.

Since May, we’ve seen production facilities reopen and the president step in to import formula. However, the shortage isn’t over yet.

“We still don’t see anything,” said Joy Lanning, a new mom.

Lanning had her baby, Adelyn, back in March.

Things we’re going smoothly at first, even when the shortage first ramped up.

However, when Adelyn was diagnosed as being lactose intolerant with a soy allergy, she was put on a specialty formula. That’s when the problems began.

“That became extremely hard to find,” said Lanning.

At one point in July, Lanning worried where she would find Adelyn’s next meal.

“I was calling stores,” said Lanning. “I was driving to them. I went everywhere I possibly could that day. And I ended up sitting in my car crying because I couldn’t find any.”

Lanning was eventually tipped off there was formula in Canton and was able to get by.

Now she returns the favor for local moms by starting a baby formula buy/sell group on Facebook for Northeast Ohio moms.

“I’ve helped so many moms just by posting pictures of it and where it’s at,” said Lanning.

Those pictures of formula across Northeast Ohio have helped Lanning just as much.

She’s far from reaching formula security for her little one, but now with this group, she has support.

“Don’t be afraid to reach out for help because there’s so many amazing mothers that are in the same situation who are willing to help,” said Lanning.

