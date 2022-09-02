2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Humid weekend and unsettled at times

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High level cloud cover has found its way into our area. This will dim the sun. A fairly warm day as high temperatures climb into the middle 80s. A nice night ahead with the high cloud cover. Early morning temperatures tomorrow in the 60s. A cold front will be approaching from the northwest Saturday night. This boundary increases our risk of showers and storms. Tomorrow will be more humid and warm. High temperatures in the 85 to 90 degree range. Most of the day looks dry. We included a small chance of a storm later in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms Saturday night and Sunday. This looks to be our highest chance of rain over the weekend. Back to isolated showers and storms Labor Day.

