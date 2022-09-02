2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Parma’s Valley Forge High School in need of bike donations

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you have a bike you’re not using anymore, consider giving it to Valley Forge High School in Parma.

The school had a huge influx of refugee students from Ukraine.

The Parma School District doesn’t provide buses for high school students, so they hope these bikes can help.

“These bikes are stop-gap measures so hopefully by the time the real weather comes through, they have made friends who drive or their parents have found transportation,” said Sylvie Argirnakis, Home Liaison at Valley Forge High School.

Argirnakis said any student can get a bike but right now the Ukrainian students need them the most.

“This year, I’m upwards of 30 Ukrainian families.. and all of them as far as I know is need of transportation,” said Argirnakis.

Once a students is given a bike, they don’t have to give it back.

They said this means so much to students because this is the first time in their lives they have had a bike of their own.

“I feel joy everyday to help these students,” said Argirnakis.

Valley Forge Principal, Janine Andrzejewsk, is urging people to donate bikes.

She said some of these students have been through a lot and the last thing they need to worry about is how they will get to school.

“Whatever we can do bring them comfort, they are here in our school, we have to educate them and the first piece of that is to meet their basic needs and that’s what we aim for,” said Andrzejewsk.

If you want to donate a bike, you have to call 440-885-2372 to make an appointment to drop it off.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Parma’s Valley Forge High School in need of bike donations
Valley Forge High School in Parma in need of bike donations
CW43 Focus: Tips for staying motivated, inspired in your career
CW43 Focus: Tips for staying motivated, inspired in your career
Cleveland air show 2022
U.S. Navy Blue Angels aircrafts to headline the Cleveland National Airshow
U.S. Navy Blue Angels aircrafts to headline the Cleveland National Airshow
U.S. Navy Blue Angels aircrafts to headline the Cleveland National Airshow