Parma’s Valley Forge High School in need of bike donations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you have a bike you’re not using anymore, consider giving it to Valley Forge High School in Parma.

The school had a huge influx of refugee students from Ukraine.

The Parma School District doesn’t provide buses for high school students, so they hope these bikes can help.

“These bikes are stop-gap measures so hopefully by the time the real weather comes through, they have made friends who drive or their parents have found transportation,” said Sylvie Argirnakis, Home Liaison at Valley Forge High School.

Argirnakis said any student can get a bike but right now the Ukrainian students need them the most.

“This year, I’m upwards of 30 Ukrainian families.. and all of them as far as I know is need of transportation,” said Argirnakis.

Once a students is given a bike, they don’t have to give it back.

They said this means so much to students because this is the first time in their lives they have had a bike of their own.

“I feel joy everyday to help these students,” said Argirnakis.

Valley Forge Principal, Janine Andrzejewsk, is urging people to donate bikes.

She said some of these students have been through a lot and the last thing they need to worry about is how they will get to school.

“Whatever we can do bring them comfort, they are here in our school, we have to educate them and the first piece of that is to meet their basic needs and that’s what we aim for,” said Andrzejewsk.

If you want to donate a bike, you have to call 440-885-2372 to make an appointment to drop it off.

