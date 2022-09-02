Richmond Heights police find 15-year-old Cleveland murder suspect asleep in stopped car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police found a 15-year-old boy suspected in a Cleveland homicide sleeping in a car parked at a Richmond Heights intersection.

According to the incident report from police, officers found the car stopped at the Highland Road and Richmond Road intersection shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

An 18-year-old driver and the 15-year-old passenger were both sleeping in the car when police first arrived.

Richmond Heights police said the 18-year-old was eventually found to be sober, but the 15-year-old was identified as the suspect in a murder out of Cleveland.

Detectives from Cleveland responded to take the teen murder suspect into custody, according to the Richmond Heights police report.

The teen was later taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in the custody of Cleveland police because he “continued having trouble staying awake.”

19 News has reached out to police for additional information. This story will be updated.

