2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Shooting kills student at school in Baltimore

Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler...
Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (Gray News) - A student was fatally shot Friday at a high school in Maryland, police said.

Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal. A suspect was taken into custody.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said school officers chased after the suspect and caught him, also recovering the weapon they believe was used.

The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released. An official said the suspect was a student from another school, and the shooting happened after an argument just outside the school, commonly known as Mervo High School.

“Today there was a tragic shooting outside Mervo during regular dismissal,” said Baltimore City Public Schools on Twitter. “One of our students was taken to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Our thoughts are with the family & Mervo community. We will have counselors at the school next week for students & staff.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

FILE - Jane Fonda arrives at the Season 7 final episodes premiere of "Grace and Frankie," on...
Jane Fonda says she has cancer, is dealing well with chemo
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department,...
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34
A surge in fighting on Ukraine's southern front is fueling speculation that the long-awaited...
Biden seeks $47 billion for Ukraine, COVID-19, monkeypox, disasters
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home