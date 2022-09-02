2 Strong 4 Bullies
Strollers recalled for fingertip amputation hazard

Consumers should contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.(CPSC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Consumers were warned to immediately stop using recalled child strollers after a report that a child’s fingertip was amputated.

The recall involves all UPPAbaby all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers, which have an extendable canopy with a mesh window and zipper pocket, disc hand brake system and an adjustable handlebar with a wrist strap.

The brand UPPAbaby is on the front of the stroller, and RIDGE is on the side of the stroller frame.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission stated the stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use. Consumers should contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels.

About 14,400 of the strollers are being recalled. They were sold at BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids and other children’s stores and specialty stores nationwide. They also were sold online on Amazon from October 2021 through August 2022 for about $600.

The strollers have a black frame and a fabric color scheme that is white, charcoal or slate blue and have black tires. The serial numbers of the recalled products begin with “1401RDGUS” and appear on the right side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller.

The model number “1401-RDG-US” is printed on the left side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller.

For more information on recalls, go to CPSC.gov.

