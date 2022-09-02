2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trial wraps for quadruple murder suspect, jury deliberates

Armond Johnson Sr. could face the death penalty if convicted
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the man charged with killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their six-year-old son, his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man in Slavic Village completed closing arguments on Thursday.

The jury is now in deliberations.

If Armond Johnson Sr. is convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Cleveland police said Johnson first shot and killed Takeyra Collins inside her home in the 3700 block of East 63rd Street.

Johnson, 29, then allegedly set the house on fire, killing the two young children trapped inside.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Armond Johnson Jr., 6, and Aubree Stone, 2.

Before fleeing the scene, police said Johnson shot and killed David Cousin Jr. in a field next door to the home.

All four victims were murdered on July 8, 2019.

Collins’ aunt, Aniyah Collins, said these murders have changed their lives forever.

This trial has made them relive the horror of their loved ones being murdered.

“To see the way he did her and those kids it’s just not sitting right and even if they give him life in prison it won’t be justice,” Collins said. “He really needs the death penalty. He killed four people.”

All four of these murders leaving many of their loved ones with lasting heartache.

“She was beautiful, she was a great mom, she was a go getter, she had a beautiful soul,” Collins said.

If Johnson is convicted, the jury will come back at a later date to decide on whether he should be sentenced to death.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

