Valley View Bridge changes: Lane shifts upcoming for I-480 drivers

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A significant traffic change that will soon take effect on I-480 will impact drivers who regularly cross the Valley View Bridge.

The changes will begin on Sept. 9, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation, with westbound traffic being transitioned back to the original westbound span of the bridge.

Sporadic lane closures on I-480 West are expected over that weekend with the transition scheduled to be wrapped up by Monday, Sept. 12.

A District 12 spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Transportation said westbound traffic currently uses the newer center span that was constructed as part of the I-480 Valley View Bridge deck replacement project.

Once the weekend transition is complete, westbound traffic will be back on the original bridge now that the deck replacement is nearing completion.

The center bridge will eventually carry two-way traffic divided by a median barrier.

The bridge deck replacement project was initially scheduled to conclude by fall 2023.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

